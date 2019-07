GREENWOOD, Texas — The Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department once again held their annual Fourth of July pancake breakfast.

The event is to show appreciation for the community that supports and funds the volunteers year-round.

Volunteers served pancakes, bacon and sausage from 8 a.m. to noon, including gluten-free pancakes for the first time in the event's history.

For more information on the Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department you can visit their Facebook page.