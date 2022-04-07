Greenwood VFD hosts 4th of July breakfast

The department hosts an annual pancake breakfast to show appreciation to the community.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENWOOD, Texas — The Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department hosted its annual pancake breakfast on July 4.

Each year the department hosts this event to show its appreciation to the community that supports and funds the volunteers all year round.

"I think everybody has to have a feeling of helping and volunteering, and this is how we go about doing it... I think the community enjoys coming out here and showing their support for what we do for them," said Ray Leblanc, the fire chief.

If you would like to help support the department, find out about future events or help them out with a donation you can follow them on Facebook.