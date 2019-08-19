MIDLAND, Texas — One person is dead following a major accident near the intersection of Farm-to-Market 1379 and Highway 158.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the accident happened before 7 a.m. Monday morning.

Greenwood students have confirmed that the person killed was also a student and mourned the loss Monday night. The community gathered at the Greenwood campus and wore purple in honor of the teen's favorite color.

To respect the family's privacy the student's name is not being released at this time.

Information is limited at this time as multiple cars were involved and investigators are reviewing the scene.

