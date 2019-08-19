MIDLAND, Texas — One person is dead following a major accident near the intersection of Farm-to-Market 1379 and Highway 158.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the accident happened before 7 a.m. Monday morning.

DPS confirmed the person killed in the accident was Jenna Bird, 15.

Greenwood students have confirmed that Bird was a sophomore at Greenwood High School and mourned the loss of their fellow student Monday night. The community gathered at the Greenwood campus and wore purple in honor of the teen's favorite color.

According to DPS, Julietta Bird, 44, and a 12-year-old passenger were also in the car and suffered non-incapacitating injuries. Both were taken to Midland Memorial Hospital.

DPS reported Bird was stopped at a stop sign on FM 1379 facing north. A 2017 Ford F-250 pick-up was traveling east on State Highway 158.

Bird reportedly failed to yield the right of way to the other vehicle when she attempted to turn left onto SH 158 and the two collided.

