Greater Big Spring Rotary Club holds annual kids fishing tournament

BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring Rotary Club held their annual kids fishing tournament today at Comanche Trail Park.

“Well it’s just an opportunity for us to give the youth something to do, to get out on a Sunday afternoon and enjoy the outdoors. Learn a little bit about fishing, spend some time with their families. We typically have parents out here together with their children and it’s a way for them to spend some time together and just enjoy the community.” said George Bancroft, youth services chair for the Greater Big Spring Rotary Club.



The rotary club hopes to have even more members of the community come out next year.

The free event had a big turnout, which according to the Rotary Club shows how much the community wants to take part in events like this.

They also say that the community in the past has been more than open with them about how much they enjoy the event as well.

“They’ve said that it was a lot of fun. They have a great time… I’ve seen kids fishing for the first time, their parents showing them how to fish. I think it’s a great opportunity to get off the phone, the video games, and get out and enjoy the sun.” said Marisha Beck, service chair for the Greater Big Spring Rotary Club.