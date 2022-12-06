Graham Pharmacy announces sale to Walgreens

The local pharmacy has been a staple in the community for many years and through multiple owners.

MIDLAND, Texas — The owner of Graham Pharmacy announced Tuesday she would be selling the business to Walgreens.

This location served as a local pharmacy as well as a lunch spot for many, serving up sandwiches, milkshakes and fudge.

In a letter posted on the door of the business, Donelle Sientz thanked Midlanders for support and good memories over the years.

Sientz cited the difficulty managing the changes independent pharmacies have faced, particularly over the past three years.

"Please know this was the hardest decision I have ever made," Sientz's letter said.

Because of contractual restrictions, there is little information on what the timeline for the Walgreens takeover will be.

However, Sientz said in the letter that the pharmacy will still be open to serve its customers for the time being. Further timeline notices will be posted at the store and on social media.