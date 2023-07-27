Goodwill West Texas unveils new career center

The free program will help their customers find jobs.

MIDLAND, Texas — Goodwill celebrated the grand opening of a new program to help their customers build themselves up in a career.

They held a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new career center.

It will provide assistance to those looking for a job or an opportunity to advance in their field.

The best part is that it's completely free.

“87 cents of every dollar we earn in our retail stores funds our career centers, so we offer a multitude of services with the goal to help people find jobs,” said Goodwill West Texas Director of Marketing and Communications Kaitlin Paonessa. “We offer job coaching to help people determine what their goals are, what skills they have; we connect them to employers who are hiring in the community. We'll help develop a resume and practice for your job interviews."

The center will also provide help in getting people IDs, which can be an issue when trying to find work.

For more information on the Goodwill career centers in Midland, Odessa, San Angelo and Abilene, click or tap here .