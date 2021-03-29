Girls in Action group donates materials for MCSO Mounted Patrol

The group collected brushes, bales of hay, buckets, feed and shampoo for the horses.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — One West Texas church is lending a hand to law enforcement.

The Girls in Action group from the Iglesia Bautistia Monte Sinai have an annual mission to help someone in the community.

For 2021, the group picked the Midland County Sheriff's Mounted Patrol.

Their goal was to raise $1,000 to help buy essentials for each of the horses in the patrol.

Altogether, the girls collected 19 each of brushes, bales of hay, bags of feed and bottles of shampoo.

The mounted patrol stopped by the church on Sunday to pick up the donations and took a picture with some of the group members.