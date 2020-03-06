MIDLAND, Texas — The Greenwood Girl Scouts are working to make sure our furry friends are staying warm and comfortable.

The troop donated some handmade blankets for the cats at the shelter.

"We greatly appreciate the Troop’s heartfelt compassion and all the time and hard work they invested into their donations for our sheltered animals," said a Midland Animal Shelter representative.

The blankets were cute and simple no-sew blankets featuring a variety of cute patterns like tie-dye and paw prints.

Both the shelter and the cats who received the cozy blankets appreciated the donations.

The Midland Animal Shelter and the Midland Humane Coalition accept blanket donations for the animals they take care of.

Often the blankets go with the animals when they are adopted as a way to keep the animals feeling safe in a new situation.

Additionally, the troupe is working to make some scratch posts for the cats to help keep them entertained while also giving them exercise and keeping their claws properly maintained.

