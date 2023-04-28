Get ready to rock! MCT's 'Rock of Ages' opens tonight

The show will be every weekend until May 13th, so get your tickets!

MIDLAND, Texas — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, tonight is the opening night for the Midland Community Theater's "Rock of Ages"!

The show takes a trip back to 80's Hollywood, so get ready to see the story of an aspiring rock star and his crew save Rock N' Roll!

You can hear some of your favorite hits from Styx, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake, and more!

Adult tickets are $25 while children tickets are $15. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. You can also catch it Saturday at 4 p.m, as well as the next two weekends until May 13.

Be on the lookout for News West 9's Gehrig Cortez and Kate Adam, who'll be part of the rockin' night on stage!

Also, don't miss "Rock the Basin: Back to the 80's" party on Saturday night right after the 4 p.m. performance. It's a night of food, drinks, and rock music.

That'll be at The Destination at 1705 W. Industrial Avenue. Doors open at 7 p.m. and live music starts at 8 p.m.