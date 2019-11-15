GARDENDALE, Texas — Residents of Gardendale are now under a boil water notice.

According to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the notice comes after an 18" break in a mainline.

The notification asks all customers boil their water prior to consumption.

This includes washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.

Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, but all residents are encouraged to follow these directions.

"To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes," General Manager of Greater Gardendale Water Supply Corporation Peggy Cox suggested in a press release. "The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes."

If you are not able to boil your water, officials suggest purchasing bottled water or getting it from another suitable source designed for human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that it is lifted.

the GGWSC also asks the public to share this information with anyone who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact any personnel with GGWSC at 6600 E. Goldenrod, Gardendale, Texas 79758, or 432-5619255

