FORT STOCKTON, Texas — On Jun. 8, at around 8:50 p.m., Ft. Stockton police responded to a call about a body found in a car in a lot off of N. Sycamore St. between Dickinson Blvd. and U.S. Highway 285.

The body of the unknown man found, was discovered by two young people.

The body was transported to Lubbock for an autopsy.

It is being called an unattended death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Updates will be provided as they become available.