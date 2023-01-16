Freedom March and Brunch event held in Odessa in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

Former Odessa City Council member Mari Willis spoke at the event.

ODESSA, Texas — The Black Cultural Council of Odessa held a free brunch at the Woodson Community Center Monday, then had a Freedom March through the streets of Odessa afterwards.

Brunch was free for all who attended. Food was handed out by local volunteers and members of the Permian High School football team.

The event was held in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on MLK Day. Guest speaker Mari Williams, who recently served on the Odessa City Council, spoke on how the community can follow what Dr. King said in his speeches.

"I'm here to encourage the community to be active and to do what Martin Luther King Jr. did and stand for what is right, at all times," Willis said. "Even if you have to stand alone you have to stand for something."

After the brunch, the event moved outside as everyone gathered at the Southside Senior Citizen's Center for the Freedom March.

The march saw attendees walk through various streets while holding signs and singing songs before ending up back at the Woodson Center.

The theme of the day was unity, which was emphasized by the different types of people who showed up for the Freedom March.

"Well, what you will see during the march is people of all ages, colors, genders, sexual orientations preferences and that what is represents for unity," said activist Gaven Norris. "We understand that it takes a village to better your community and that what this will represent, the village of West Texas and Odessa."

The event was focused on Dr. King's past accomplishments, but speakers at the event had eyes towards inspiring the future generations to carry on Dr. King's message.