Communities feed citizens for Thanksgiving

MIDLAND, Texas — It's the season of giving, and locations around the Permian Basin are doing their part to make sure people have a hot meal for Thanksgiving.

The Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry served a free Thanksgiving lunch Wednesday for the 36h year in a row.

This team, which regularly serves those in need, served 682 patrons during this lunch.

"I never thought it was going to be this big. It is getting bigger every single year, our numbers are growing every year," said Nancy Ivy, Executive Director of the nonprofit.

The organization also received a donation from the Midland County Sheriff's Office.

Jesus House Odessa held its "Season of Warmth" Wednesday, serving a Mexican-themed meal and allowing homeless community members to pick up winter gear.

In Big Spring, Bulldog Steel held its 4th annual free Thanksgiving feast.

The company's owner Tyler Bradley says he's lived in the Coahoma-Big Spring area his whole life and loves being able to serve his community.

If you still need a warm Thanksgiving meal, Curb Side Bistro in Odessa will also be doing its annual free drive thru feast starting at 11 a.m. Thursday.