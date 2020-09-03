A student of Fort Stockton ISD died Sunday following an incident at a school track meet.

Monday, March 2, the district shared a message on Facebook saying a Middle School Student was taken to the hospital for having trouble breathing during track practice.

The student was pronounced dead on Sunday, March 8.

"Our thoughts, prayers, and deepest condolences go out to the family, friends, classmates, and teachers of our student," Fort Stockton ISD Superintendent Ralph Traynham shared in a press release.

Schools in the Fort Stockton ISD will offer counseling and support services to students and staff.

For parents and guardians looking to tackle the difficult task of speaking with children about challenging topics, the school offers the following resources.

The Parent Toolkit resource website has several articles on helping children deal with grief:

