The winner will be the picture of the door with the most likes by 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 10.

FORT STOCKTON, Texas — Fort Stockton City Hall is holding its annual door contest.

The contest features doors decorated in holiday themes from throughout city hall and the annex.

To help choose a winner, you can go to their Facebook page and like whichever individual picture you think is the best.

