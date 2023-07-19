National Hot Dog Day in full swing at Centennial Park

The Scooter Dog food truck was at the park so Midlanders could celebrate the day the right way.

MIDLAND, Texas — When you're at a baseball game, one food stands out as the main meal of the event: hot dogs.

And today was a day to celebrate that special frank in a bun.

"Today's National Hot Dog Day," Scooter Dog Hot Dog Truck part-owner Greg Gambino said. "Another opportunity besides the Fourth of July to celebrate hot dogs."

And celebrate the city of Midland did, as Centennial Park hosted the local food truck for the special day.

For a few hours, Midlanders got to relish everything from the New Yorker, to the Detroit, to the Seattle Dog.

But their most popular flavor?

"The Chicago Dog," Gambino said. "It's got fresh Vienna beef hot dog, sliced tomato, neon green relish, chopped onion, celery salt, some yellow mustard, sport peppers and a dill pickle slice."

The Scooter Dog Food Truck has been around Midland for a while now.

"We've been in business [for] two years in August," Gambino said. "We primarily sell hot dogs, but we also do meatballs that are homemade, bratwursts, they come out of Millers of South Texas, and we do brisket plates."

It also has french fries, banana rum cheescake pudding and more; making it much more than just a hot dog place.

If you follow Scooter Dog’s Facebook page you’ll always know where the food truck is, it doesn’t have to just be on National Hot Dog Day.

But today was the day, and the food truck was hot like the dogs being sold.