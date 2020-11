People can donate food and new or gently used coats and blankets.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Food Truck Alley group is holding two fundraisers for the Midland community.

The first drive will run from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15. They are asking new or gently used coats and blankets to go to help the homeless.

On Nov. 20-22, they are asking for people to come out and donate for their food drive.

They are hoping to be able to donate full Thanksgiving dinners to families in need across Midland.