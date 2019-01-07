ODESSA, Texas — First Basin Credit Union is looking to add a new sculpture to its corporate headquarters office.

The artist will be chosen through submissions made online.

The art sculpture will be placed in the outdoor plaza of the community room located at the new FBCU corporate headquarters office building.

Randy Ham, executive director of Odessa Arts said they are honored to take part in the project.

"Odessa Arts is honored to be partnering with First Basin to bring even more art to the Permian Basin. It is so encouraging to see the business community embrace the need for beauty and art in every aspect of our society. I am eager to see the finished product, Ham said.”

The central theme of the pieces is wind as a reflection of West Texas.

The artists are being asked to incorporate this theme into their creative design for the sculpture.

If you would like more information on the project or the official "Call for Artists," click here.