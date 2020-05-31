MIDLAND, Texas — A fire at Wag N' Tail Pet Resort claimed the life of an employee on late Saturday afternoon.

The Midland Fire Department responded to a call about a large structure fire at the business at 5:53 p.m., and after putting the fire out, the deceased female was found.

She was identified and the family has been notified.

Her name will not be released at this time.

All of the owners of the pets in the resort have been notified, but four of the animals were transported by an on-call Animal Services Officer to a local pet hospital.

It is unknown at this time what caused the fire and there is an on-going investigation.

Updates will be provided as they become available.