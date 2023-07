People inside Midland Park Mall had to evacuate the building after fire alarms went off Monday, but it turned out to be a false alarm.

MIDLAND, Texas — Fire alarms went off in Midland Park Mall Monday, making people inside evacuate the building.

The fire alarms turned out to be a false alarm and people were allowed to resume shopping.

Mall management and the City of Midland confirmed the false alarm, but had no further information to give out at this time.