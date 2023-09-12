Final phase of painted murals nearing at Midland Community Healthcare Services

"We want to ensure the MCHS Pediatric Clinic is a cheery place for our kiddos to visit," MCHS Pediatric Medical Director Dr. Clee said.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Community Healthcare Services will begin the final phase of painting murals at the pediatric clinic this weekend.

About two years ago, MCHS began painting the walls of the pediatric clinic in colorful murals to help alleviate anxiety some children may have in going to the doctor's office.

“We want the MCHS experience to be positive for the little ones,” Chief Nursing Officer Rick Schoel said in a press release. “For the last two years, we have seen the walls of the pediatric clinic come alive with the amazing artistry. [The] mural artists demonstrated an amazing talent on all but four of the exam walls of the clinic. MCHS has commissioned the artist to complete the project presently."

According to MCHS, the MCHS Pediatric Clinic has had over "16,000" patient visits so far this year.

The clinic is one of the largest pediatric clinics in the region, MCHS said, and the health and wellness of their young patients is the number one priority.

