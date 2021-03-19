The Field's Edge to start construction Monday

The project to help the local homeless population has been in the works for about 5 years.

MIDLAND, Texas — After years of preparation, The Field's Edge is set to finally start construction.

The group broke ground on the site in November 2020, but the construction phase on the tiny home village is set to begin on March 22.

John-Mark Echols has been working toward this housing community for the chronically homeless as well as disabled people since spending time living in a similar one in Austin nearly half a decade ago.

The first construction phase will include 10 houses, a bathhouse, and a community room with a kitchen.

At the end of the community's construction, there will be 100 tiny homes furnished with the basic necessities.

The community will also feature a community garden and a small center for events.

Echols and his family anticipates the first phase will be ready to go by the end of 2021.