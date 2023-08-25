Facing Emergency Narcotics in Texas class to be hosted by Medical Center Hospital

Medical Center Hospital is hosting a FENT class on Aug. 28 to educate on dangers of drugs.

ODESSA, Texas — A Facing Emergency Narcotics in Texas (FENT) class will be hosted by Medical Center Hospital (MCH) on Aug. 28 to help educate people on the dangers of drugs.

FENT is designed to inform and educate teenagers on the harmful effects and dangers of e-cigarettes, marijuana and fentanyl. When you complete the program, you can receive a certificate of completion as proof of attendance and you can be redeemed for community service hours.

It is a free class, but the seating is limited. If you are interested in participating, contact Sirena Watts at sperkins@echd.org and she can send you the flyer which has more information.