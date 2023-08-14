Feeding the Midland homeless on the weekends

Local organization helps to fill in gap of food services to homeless on weekends.

MIDLAND, Texas — Not every organization in Midland is able to feed the homeless outside on the weekend, so awhile back Backyard Midland decided they wanted to help fill in that gap.

“My understanding is that there are other ministries and services that feed homeless people during the week, Monday through Friday, but nobody was feeding them on the weekends. So that’s how they got started going out.” said Perry McDuffey, volunteer with Backyard Midland.

McDuffey said that homeless people are more complex than people might think and not all are there in their situation by choice.

“A lot of these people are...some of them are there by choice, some of them are not. They want to get out of that situation,” McDuffey said.

Regardless of their situation, meals from organizations like Backyard Midland go a long way in making them feel like they aren’t forgotten about in the community.

“Just letting them know that there’s someone that cares about them,” McDuffey said.