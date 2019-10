ODESSA, Texas — A Midland woman is dead following a late-night crash in Odessa.

At around 11 p.m. a driver crashed into the woman's car while driving near the intersection of 42nd and Preston Smith.

Two men who were in the car were also injured.

The driver who was arrested for manslaughter and two counts of aggravated assault has not been identified.

We're told the driver was speeding.

We will be bringing more information as updates become available.