MIDLAND, Texas — Family Promise of Midland received a gift of $136,000 in funding thanks to XTO Energy.

XTO, the employees and vendors raised to money through the employee golf tournament and presented to check on September 9.

The company also is encouraging others to give back to the community as well.

"It's one of the most important things we do is give some back to the community," said Carl Brooks, XTO's drilling manager.

"We live here day to day and our family and friends and everybody here, so it's really important to give back. For our company and myself and other employees of XTO it's really important to us."

Brooks also says giving back is a core value for the company.

Family promise helps homeless and low-income families work towards independence and get back on their feet.

