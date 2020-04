ODESSA, Midland — EZ Rider has announced new guidelines for those needing a ride on their buses.

All riders are now required to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth.

Those wishing to ride must also have a definite destination in order to board the bus.

There will be no more than 10 people allowed on the bus for every bus ride until further notice.

If there are any questions about the guidelines and procedures, please contact 432-561-9990 or email questions@ez-rider.org.