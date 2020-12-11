EZ-Rider asking for public input on future improvement

EZ-Rider will be holding two public meetings to gather input and comments from the public on the current system and future needs.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland-Odessa Urban Transit District is asking for public input as it undergoes a Comprehensive Operations Analysis for EZ-Rider.

The effort is to identify improvements that need to be made for the fixed route system, paratransit and commuter services.

EZ-Rider will be holding two public meetings to gather input and comments from the public on the current system and future needs.

These meetings will be held in an open house style with exhibit boards and bus networks maps at various stations. Social distancing and masks will be required.

Staff and consultants will be at the meetings to answer the public's questions and discuss the study.

Any comments will be submitted via a paper survey or comment card.

The meetings will be from 5 to 7 p.m. The first will be at the Bush Convention Center in Midland on Nov. 17 and the next will be at the Holiday Inn Express on JBS in Odessa on Nov. 18.

Once the input has been received, a consultation team will be able to identify, prioritize and develop improvements that need to be made to the bus system to better serve the Midland-Odessa area.

"It is the intent of the COA to provide more efficient, convenient, safe, and cost-effective service that is supported by increased ridership," EZ-Rider said in a press release.