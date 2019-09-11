MIDLAND, Texas — If you are wanting to have perfect holiday memories for years to come, then come experience Miss Cayce's Wonderland experience with the chance to meet Santa.

Singing and story time will greet visitors who wish to be apart of this fun occasion.

Guests will meet the day's happening with embracing memories by having chocolate milk, cookies, Christmas crafts, and a special personalized Santa ornament to take with them.

For those who want to experience the Santa experience, the event will take place on November 17, between 1P.M.- 5P.M.

If you are interested in taking part in this adoring event, then tickets can be purchased at https://www.facebook.com/events/936181526761907/?active_tab=about.