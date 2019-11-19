ODESSA, Texas — Do you have questions about your community? Would you like to interact with a cop to find out what is going on in your neighborhood?

Well come enjoy a cup of coffee and treats as well as good conversation with those who protect and serve your community every day.

Get to know the officers who put their lives on the line day in and day out.

There will be federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies at this event.

This happening will take place at Starbucks in Odessa at 2016 E. 42nd St between 6A.M.- 9A.M.