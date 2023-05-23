Ellen Noel Art Museum honors Harry S. Truman

ODESSA, Texas —
The Ellen Noel Art Museum has a new presidential spotlight up for you to check out.
This month they're featuring former president Harry S. Truman.
Truman became the 33rd president after Franklin D. Roosevelt's sudden death in office.
During his presidency, he oversaw the end of World War II, implemented the Marshall Plan to rebuild western Europe after the war and desegregated the Armed Forces.
You can see the presidential spotlight at the Ellen Noel Art Museum, located on E University Boulevard in Odessa.