EDDY COUNTY, N.M. — The Eddy County Sheriff's Office is still working to identify human remains found on Apr. 20.

The remains were found after officers responded to a call at 12 p.m., to an unknown location.

Along with the discovery, there were several pieces of jewelry found as well as some clothing.

The remains have been sent to Albuquerque for autopsy.

Capt. Matt Hutchinson is asking that if anyone has information on this case to either contact himself or Det. Josh Rodriguez at the Eddy County Sheriff's Office in Carlsbad, NM, at 575-887-7551.