ODESSA, Texas — Edward Moss, an Ector County man has been missing since Saturday.

His neighbor reported that they last saw Moss at his residence in the 3500 block of Alexander.

He is described as a 215-pound white male who stands 5'10.

Moss was born on April 23, 1941.

He is possibly wearing a black jacket with black pull-on shoes.

It is unknown what color pants he was wearing, but he likes to wear dress pants, possibly wranglers that are blue, black, or tan.

Moss is also known to always wear button-up shirts.

The public is asked to contact the Ector County Sheriff’s Office at 432-335-3050 if Edward Moss is located or if there is information on where he may be.