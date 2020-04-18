ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Health Department has confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 after some of the office workers and bus drivers came back positive for the disease.

The health department has stated they are working with EZ Rider to gather information to ensure the safety of the community.

EZ Rider has been implementing precautions for its staff and drivers, dictated by the CDC and FTA.

For the safety of the drivers, EZ Rider is also requiring that all drivers wear masks.

The Ector County Health Department, is warning of a possible exposure on Apr. 8 and is asking that anyone who may have ridden on Odessa route 3 to self monitor their health until Apr. 22.

If there are any symptoms of COVID-19, the Odessa resident is asked to contact the Ector County Health Department.