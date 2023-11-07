Ector County Commissioners approve Odessa-Schlemeyer Field Airport master plan

Commissioners unanimously voted to approve the Schlemeyer master plan for the next 20 years. Now the plan will be submitted to the FAA and TxDOT for further review.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County Commissioners unanimously voted to move forward with the master plan on Odessa-Schlemeyer Field Airport.

“This is a long-range planning study for Schlemeyer Field, we’re looking out 20 years into the future," said Chandra Burks, Airport Planner with Coffman Associates. "This is an FAA prescribed process that we follow where we forecast aviation demand over the next 20 years to determine what facility needs are necessary at the airport."

Now that commissioners have approved the plan, it will be sent to the Texas Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration for further review.

"The next step for us in this process is to submit the plan to both TxDOT and the FAA," said Burks. "They will go through their review process with the FAA lines of business, will look at the airport layout plan drawing, they’ll do an air space analysis to make sure that there’s no red flags and then we will get their approval and we will be done with the project."

During the presentation to commissioners, Burks stressed how everything in the plan is not a for sure guarantee.

"What it is not, it is not a guarantee that any of the projects that we show depicted on our drawing are going to be done," said Burks. "There’s no guarantee they’ll be funded, there’s no guarantee that the county would move forward with any of those. But what the airport layout plan does is we have these projects depicted on there because if they do want to move forward, it has to be depicted on that drawing."

Once the review comes back, everything will then be in the hands of Ector County.