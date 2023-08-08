ECISD to provide free breakfast, lunch to all students for 2023-24 school year

Applications for free and reduced-price meals will no longer be needed.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County ISD announced Tuesday that healthy breakfasts and lunches will be offered to all students free of charge for every day of the 2023-24 school year.

The change, made possible by the Community Eligibility Provision, will mean that applications for free and reduced-price meals will no longer be needed.

The district said the program “reduces burdens for both families and school administrators and helps ensure that students receive nutritious meals.”

Parents of ECISD students should have received a household letter letting them know about the meals.