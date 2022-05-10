ECISD to hold mental health awareness walk

The event is aimed at ending the stigma around mental health and connecting community members with resources in the area.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County ISD Guidance and Counseling Department will be holding a mental health awareness walk on Saturday from 10-11 a.m. at Memorial Gardens Park.

The district said the goal of the event, titled “Let’s Walk About It,” is to help end the stigma around mental health needs and connect attendees with local resources and agencies.

The walk will be free, family-friendly and one mile in distance.