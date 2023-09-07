ECISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri named to national board of directors

Dr. Scott Muri is one of the three new board members announced Thursday to be a part of Chiefs for Change.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — ECISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri has been selected to join the board of directors for Chiefs of Change, a bipartisan network of diverse school superintendents and state education leaders.

“I am honored to serve my Chiefs for Change colleagues in this role,” Dr. Muri said in a press release. “I am always in awe of this exceptional group of leaders who embody urgency, equity and opportunity for every child.”

The qualities the Chiefs for Change helps develop are advocating for the adoption of effective policies and practices, as well as developing the next generation of bold, student-focused superintendents.

