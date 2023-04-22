Earth Day celebration at the West Texas Food Bank

West Texas Food Bank teams up with Keep Midland Beautiful for an Earth Day celebration.

MIDLAND, Texas — Today was Earth Day, which means Earth Day events and celebrations throughout the Permian Basin.

The West Texas Food Bank partnered up with Keep Midland Beautiful to hold their annual Earth Day celebration in Midland.

“Apart from just feeding people we want to do education, especially about food, where it comes from, how it grows," said Libby Campbell, CEO of the West Texas Food Bank. "So being able to have an event like this is so important to us because it just feeds into what our core work and business is, which is feeding people. How do we feed people? We have to grow food and that means we've got to take care of our earth.”

The celebrations aim to not only show the community a good time, but also help educate them on what they can do to help protect the earth and grow food.

To them, the large turnout for the event only proves that the community is open to learning more about protecting the earth.

“So many people in our community really do want to take part in events where they are taking care of the earth, they are recycling, learning about composting," Campbell continued. "They’re learning about food pollinators and so we just want to make sure we keep growing this event every year.”

Free trees, tomato plants and seeds were also offered to those who came to the event while supplies lasted.