Downtown Odessa opening new sports bar tavern

This is the latest move in an effort to make Odessa an entertainment destination.

ODESSA, Texas — NewsWest 9 has been following the latest developments in downtown Odessa and the city's plans to modernize the area.

Now, one business is close to becoming a part of the new change.

On Thursday, the Odessa Development Corporation held a meeting that granted a fire system to be placed in Patrick Clay’s Icon Sports Tavern.

It has been in the works since 2020, and is now getting ready to open their doors by the end of the month.

"The concept of it is of course a sports tavern,” said VP of Downtown Odessa, Inc. Sean Rodriguez “The theme is iconic moments in sports, you'll see several different things, whether it's you know Muhammad Ali standing over Sonny Liston, the 1980's Olympic hockey team win over Russia. We'll also provide food services in the tavern, so it won't be just a bar, it'll be a food restaurant and sports bar."