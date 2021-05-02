Door of Hope Mission opens new thrift outlet center

The thrift store will sell clothes, toys and housewares for $1 per pound and shoes for $2 a pair. Furniture will be for sale as well.

MIDLAND, Texas — Door of Hope Mission in Odessa has opened a new thrift outlet center.

The grand opening to the center was held on February 5.

Door of Hope says the hours for the thrift store will be 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays. The store will be closed on Sundays and Mondays.

The store will help provide funding for Door of Hope to continue their mission of assisting the homeless as well as bringing them to Christ.