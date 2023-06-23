Demand for fans rises in Permian Basin

Local stores are finding ways to keep up with the added pressure.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — While the weather is heating up, so is the demand for fans.

Now, stores in the Permian Basin that sell fans are feeling the effects of the demand firsthand.

Fortunately, it's not the end of the world, as most stores will prepare for situations like this by ordering more stock than usual to help combat the rising pressure.

“It came up real fast this year," said Eddy Bowman, assistant manager at West Lake Ace Hardware. "Getting into the hot weather, we started getting more hits for more fans, and we just started ordering much more than usual because we know it's going to be hot for this month and next month.”

Bowman added that stores in his area are pretty good at communicating in order to help people out.

If stores don’t have any stock at the moment, they’ll usually direct people to others that do.

“We let them know that if they got fans, if they don't have them, they can come over here, but if they got more, we say, 'hey, you can go to this other place to check out and see if they got more fans and stuff,'" said Bowman. "It's good that we can help each other because it's not just one place. We got to work as a community in sales. We all have to work together in it. If we don't, then we're not going anywhere.”

Bowman also said everyone understands the importance for people to stay cool in these times.