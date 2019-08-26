ODESSA, Texas — The deadline for Odessa citizens to register for National Night Out is fast approaching.

National Night Out for Odessa is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on October 1, but the deadline to sign up is 5 p.m. on September 27.

The event works to raise awareness for crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for local anticrime partnerships, bring neighborhoods together and warn criminals that neighborhoods are organized.

If you are interested in signing your neighborhood up, you can fill out this form and email it to mhamilton@odessa-tx.gov. You can also call 432-335-3361 with the information or mail the completed form to the following address:

Corporal Michael Hamilton

205 N Grant

Odessa, TX 79761

