ODESSA, Texas — First 5 Permian Basin, an organization dedicated to helping children become ready and happy to start kindergarten, is holding a special event for fathers in the Midland-Odessa area.

From 5 to 7 p.m. on June 8, fathers and their children can enjoy a free event at the McKinney Sprayground in Odessa.

Featured at the event will be jumpers, booths, treasure hunts and much more.

