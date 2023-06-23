Curb Side Bistro to celebrate new Midland location with free meals for first responders, medical staff

They will be serving the meals starting at 4 p.m. until they run out.

MIDLAND, Texas — You've seen him on Food Network, now the owner of Curb Side Bistro, Alejandro Barrientos, says he's ready to spread the love.

Right now, Curb Side operates in Odessa, on Andrews Highway, but they're getting ready to open their Midland location soon.

To say thank you to the West Texas community, Curb Side is giving 400-500 free meals to first responders and medical staff Saturday, starting at 4 p.m. until they run out.

"We wanna show that, we wanna give back to the community,” said Barrientos. “We love being involved in our community. The whole Permian Basin, as much as we've done for Odessa, we wanna do the same thing for Midland. So, what better way to give back to those that help us out in our time of need."

Curb Side hasn't released the official opening date for their new location, but we know it's happening soon and they're 80% ready.