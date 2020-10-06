CROCKETT COUNTY, Texas — Crockett County is warning that if anyone has received an application for ballot by mail that it did not come from the Crockett County Clerk's Office.

The clerk's office took to social media to let the residents know that anytime a ballot form is mailed out by them, it is upon request to those who qualify to vote by mail.

Additionally, a mail-in ballot form will never come with advertisements for any political candidate.

If you did not request a ballot form but received an application anyways it is a scam.

To vote by mail, residents must be:

65 years or older

Disabled

Out of the county on election day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance

Or be confined in jail, but otherwise eligible.

For more information, call the Crockett County Clerk's Office at (325) 392-2022.