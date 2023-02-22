Crisis Center of West Texas discusses the importance of their services

The center looked back at how far they've come since their inception and what it means to serve the community.

ODESSA, Texas — The Crisis Center of West Texas has been active since the early 80s.

As time went on, they began expanding in order to better serve the community.

“So when Crisis Center started in the early 1980s, we were the Odessa Rape Crisis Center, and we didn’t even have a shelter," said Hannah Horick, Director of Education and Partnerships at the Crisis Center of West Texas. "We opened our first shelter in 2001, the day after 9/11, and our first survivor moved in on that first day. But then in 2019 we opened the Louise Wood Angel House and it has really just expanded all of the good work we can do in the community.”

They've been able to see how huge of a difference they make in the lives of those they help.

Whether it’s in the form of donations from the community, or even allowing them to stay in their shelter.

“It is such a people-driven mission, and getting to see the folks that we serve and know that we are keeping people in a safer situation than they were at home, and able to provide so many wrap around services for folks is just so powerful," said Horick. "And I know that rings true for so many of us on staff.”

But in the pursuit of their mission, Horick also said they hope to someday not be needed anymore.

“So our mission is to end domestic and sexual violence in West Texas," said Horick. "And our hope, and what I tell students when I teach in schools, and what I talk about in the community when we’re developing partnerships with organizations, is that we want to create a world where no one needs to live in the shelter."