MIDLAND, Texas — "We're Going on a Bear Hunt" by Michael Rosen is a classic story you've probably read before.

Now a bear hunt is underway in West Texas. But not real bears, teddy bears.

Now it's your turn to find them.

"I had seen a couple of posts about this bear hunt and so then a couple teachers reached out to me and they're like, 'Hey we should do this' and I'm like 'Okay, yeah let's put it together,'" said Krista Zeigler, Crane Elementary Counselor.

With students and teachers barely seeing each other, Zeigler knew something had to be done.

"I thought 'What's an easier way?' I thought they could come to my page, so I started sharing that with parents," Zeigler said.

Now West Texas families can find the Facebook page "Mrs. Ziegler's Counselor Corner."

It's where she first posted about the hunt and since then, the shares just kept on going up.

From the Crane County's Sheriff's Office to local businesses and parents, it eventually led to an entire parade of teddy bears, and a small community showing support to one another.

"I mean, it just brought tears to our eyes and it was just so good to see the kids," Zeigler said.

With social distancing causing students & teachers to barely see each other, the bear hugs will have to wait awhile.

"I know I can't give them hugs now, but I love to give hugs and just make sure that they're okay and so that's one thing that I was like how can I reach out to them and make sure that they're okay and see those smiles on their faces," Zeigler said.

And boy, were there smiles!

"It was awesome just to see them out there and their posters that they wrote to teachers, and there was even one student who recorded his voice saying he missed his teacher and so that was being heard as you drove by," Zeigler said.

It's a message that shows no matter the distance, West Texans carry a fuzzy and warm feeling of love even when we're far apart.

"I think sometimes we get so busy and caught up with our daily lives and work and so I mean honestly to me this has been a time to just reflect on everything and realize I don't need all the extra stuff that I do or want to do," Zeigler said.

These bears are a reminder for Zeigler that all she needs is her family and a community of support and love.

