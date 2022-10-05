Crane Co. Sheriff's Office holding hamburger benefit

Correctional Officer Montay Harris's partner is undergoing treatment in Houston.

CRANE COUNTY, Texas — The Crane County Sheriff's Office will be holding a hamburger benefit at 11 a.m. on Oct. 6.

For $10 you can get a burger from White House Meat Market, chips and a drink.

Proceeds will go to helping Correctional Officer Montay Harris and his partner, who was diagnosed with cancer four months ago. She is undergoing cancer treatment in Houston.