Crane Co. Sheriff's Office holding hamburger benefit

CRANE COUNTY, Texas — The Crane County Sheriff's Office will be holding a hamburger benefit at 11 a.m. on Oct. 6.
For $10 you can get a burger from White House Meat Market, chips and a drink.
Proceeds will go to helping Correctional Officer Montay Harris and his partner, who was diagnosed with cancer four months ago. She is undergoing cancer treatment in Houston.
If you would like to purchase a burger you can go to the Crane County Youth Center. The Sheriff's Office says they will deliver as well.